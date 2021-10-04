Motorcyclist dead in weekend crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

A motorcycle crash on eastbound Interstate 64 near the 113 mile marker on Saturday took the life of a Williamsburg man.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1998 Kawasaki ZG1200 motorcycle was traveling east in the left lane at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, when the driver moved into the right lane and began to lose control. Once on the right shoulder, the driver laid the bike down, and the driver and bike became separated.

Both struck the guardrail and the bike bounced back and came to rest in the travel lane.

The driver, Robert B. Waldram Jr., 57, of Williamsburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.