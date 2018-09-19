Monogram Foods to invest $30 million in fourth manufacturing operation expansion in Henry County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Monogram Food Solutions, LLC, a Memphis-based manufacturer of value-added meats, will invest $30 million to expand its manufacturing operation, Monogram Snacks, in Henry County. The company will expand its product lines to accommodate new and expanding contracts. Virginia successfully competed against six other states for the project, which will create 300 new jobs.

“When an industry-leader like Monogram Foods expands its operation four times in less than a decade, it is a powerful testament to Henry County’s skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, and infrastructure,” said Governor Northam. “Monogram has quickly become one of the region’s top employers and we are honored that the company has chosen to reinvest here, creating an additional 300 high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth. We congratulate Monogram on its remarkable growth, and are confident the company will continue to succeed in Southern Virginia.”

Founded in 2004 with the purchase of King Cotton and Circle B brand meats from Sara Lee Corporation, Monogram Foods manufactures and markets top-quality food products. Among these are a full range of meat snacks, corn dogs, pre-cooked bacon, smoked sausage, appetizers, pet treats, and other value-added meats. Monogram Foods’ brands include Wild Bill’s, O’Brien’s, Trail’s Best, Hannah’s, Bull’s, and Snapps, as well as licensed brands Bass Pro Shop’s Uncle Buck’s, Johnsonville, Butterball, and Team Realtree. Monogram Foods is a major co-packer and private label provider for strategic partners throughout the nation. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and operates facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“Since opening its food manufacturing operation in Henry County in 2009, Monogram Foods has created nearly 600 jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Southern Virginia offers a ready-to-work manufacturing talent pool, and Monogram’s decision to continue reinvesting underscores the strength of the region’s workforce. We are proud to have Monogram Foods on our corporate roster, and look forward to the company’s next chapter in Henry County.”

“Since arriving in Virginia, Monogram has been received with open lines of communication and concrete pathways to success,” said Monogram CEO Karl Schledwitz. “This funding for our newest expansion is only the latest installment in a history of support. The abundant resources and opportunities available in Virginia and especially in Henry County continually bolster our business and further overall growth on all fronts.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project. The Governor also approved a $300,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Partnership program, an incentive available to existing companies.

Monogram Foods is eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, as well as state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The company is also eligible for Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Monogram’s relationship with Henry County is one of mutual respect, teamwork, and vision,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “Today’s announcement reinforces this relationship for years to come, and we are beyond excited to have this chapter play out in Henry County.”

“Monogram Snacks has been a valuable corporate partner for Martinsville, Henry County and all of Southern Virginia,” said Senator Bill Stanley. “The impressive growth over the years at their Martinsville location has provided hundreds of jobs for our region and I am pleased to see that growth continue with today’s announcement. I wish Monogram the best with their latest expansion and thank them for their continued commitment to our region and its workforce.”

“I am excited to hear that Monogram Foods is thriving and will expand its operations in Henry County,” said Delegate Les Adams. “I applaud them for their investment not only in the region, but also in our increasingly qualified workforce.”

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web