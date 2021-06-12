Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Central Virginia Health District

The Central Virginia Health District has announced the dates and locations of mobile vaccination clinics scheduled through Saturday, June 19 in Lynchburg.

These mobile clinics will offer free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

The currently scheduled clinics are:

Tuesday, June 15 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg Wednesday, June 16 9 a.m. – noon, Moose Lodge 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg

9 a.m. – noon, Moose Lodge 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg Wednesday, June 16 2 – 5 p.m., Jefferson Park 405 N. York St., Lynchburg

2 – 5 p.m., Jefferson Park 405 N. York St., Lynchburg Thursday, June 17 noon – 3 p.m., Diamond Hill Recreation Center 1005 17th St., Lynchburg

noon – 3 p.m., Diamond Hill Recreation Center 1005 17th St., Lynchburg Thursday, June 1 5 – 8 p.m., College Hill Recreation Center 811 Jackson St., Lynchburg

5 – 8 p.m., College Hill Recreation Center 811 Jackson St., Lynchburg Friday, June 18 2 – 5 p.m., Lynchburg High Apartments 1301 Park Ave., Lynchburg

2 – 5 p.m., Lynchburg High Apartments 1301 Park Ave., Lynchburg Saturday, June 19 9 a.m., noon – Diamond Hill Baptist Church 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg

Vaccines are free and no insurance or appointments are needed.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Central Virginia Health District and across the Commonwealth.

The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which eliminates the need to return for a second-dose shot. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

To find a convenient vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov. Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

