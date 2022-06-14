MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 14

Major League Baseball is going to have 16 games on Tuesday, which allows us to make some serious money from our MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our two favorite picks of the night.

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player props have become some of the most popular bets to place online. We’ll highlight two MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Below, we will go over the best MLB player props bets of the day.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 14): Christian Yelich Under 0.5 Hits (+160)

Christian Yelich has been considerably better recently, raising his hitting average from .218 to .242 over his last six games. However, Chris Bassitt’s previous success on the mound against him is the reason for this pick.

He’s struck out Yelich twice in three at-bats and Yelich has yet to get a hit off of him. He also has an average exit velocity of only 80.3 MPH. Yelich is one of those hitters that’s either going to get two or more hits, or zero.

Take Yelich to not have a hit.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 14): Aaron Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Aaron Judge has undoubtedly been the best player in all of baseball to start the season and getting these types of odds to have over 1.5 total bases seems a bit too easy. The Yankees are going to be taking on a tough Tampa Bay Rays team, but that has never been an issue for Aaron Judge.

Judge hasn’t found too much success against Corey Kluber throughout his career, only hitting .222. However, with the way that he’s swung the bat this year, he can leave the yard at any moment, or even just gets two hits for us.

