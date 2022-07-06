MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 6
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Wednesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 6
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 6): Alejandro Kirk Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
With our first MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays to have over 1.5 total bases against the Oakland Athletics. Alejandro Kirk is going to be coming into this one hitting .314 on the season with 10 home runs. There’s a legitimate argument to be made that he’s going to be the All-Star game starting catcher and it’s deserved.
When also looking at the type of numbers that Oakland has put up on the season, it’s easy to see why he should find some success. Oakland currently has the eighth-worst team ERA in all of baseball at 4.32 and that should result in Toronto being able to put up a few runs. Alejandro Kirk should be a major reason why they find success at the plate on Wednesday.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 6): Eduardo Escobar Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130)
For our second MLB player prop of the day, let’s cash out on Eduardo Escobar to have over 1.5 total bases. The New York Mets are coming off a disappointing loss where they got shutout against the Cincinnati Reds and it’s the perfect time for them to get back on track. Cincinnati currently has the worst team ERA 5.45 and the New York Mets should be able to figure something out.
One of the reasons why the Mets have found as much success as they have this season is because of Eduardo Escobar and how he’s hit throughout the past few weeks. Although his batting average is only .225, he’s looked decent before these past few games and should be able to come through for us here.
He’s going to be facing Graham Ashcraft and he’s coming off an outing where he gave up seven runs against the Chicago Cubs in only 2.1 innings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 6): Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
For our final MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Kyle Schwarber to have over 1.5 total bases. He might be the hottest hitter in all of baseball throughout the past few weeks is going to be coming into this one after belting another two home runs for Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
He’s already hit 25 home runs this season and is also getting on base at a somewhat high level throughout the past few weeks. He has a legitimate chance to leave the yard and help us win this bet in only one swing, which is going to be the reason behind this pick.