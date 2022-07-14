MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 14
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 14
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 14): Taylor Ward Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
With our first MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels to have over 1.5 total bases. This is my favorite play of the day because of how well Taylor Ward has hit against Framber Valdez throughout his career. In 13 at-bats, he’s managed to get six hits and has also walked twice. He will be coming into this one with an impressive .462 batting average and an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH.
Not only has Taylor Ward found success against Framber Valdez throughout his career, but he’s also hitting .292 this season and has hit 12 home runs.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 14): Byron Buxton Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
With our second player prop, let’s go with Byron Buxton to have over 1.5 total bases. Buxton is going to be taking on the Chicago White Sox and Johnny Cueto, which is perfect news for us. Cueto might be the best pitcher in the White Sox rotation right now outside of Dylan Cease, but Buxton has done a great job against him throughout his career. Buxton is going to be coming into this one with a .800 slugging percentage in five at-bats as he managed to hit a home run in one of those.
The sample size is small, but I like what I see out of Byron Buxton against Johnny Cueto. When also factoring in some of his other stats throughout the year, it feels like a good time to be all over him. He’s been struggling a bit recently, going 0 for his last nine, which means he should be able to come through for us sometime soon. He already has 23 home runs on the season and there’s a great chance that he’s going to add to that total on Thursday.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 14): Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Paul Goldschmidt to have over 1.5 total bases. Goldschmidt should probably be the NL MVP right now, and he’s also found success against Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout his career. He will be coming into this one with a .333 batting average and an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH.
On the season, Paul Goldschmidt is currently hitting .332 and has an impressive 19 home runs. This is an excellent time for him to try to help his St. Louis Cardinals team get a huge win against the Los Angeles Dodgers and if he’s able to do what he does, that’s going to make their lives that much easier.