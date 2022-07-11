MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 11
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 11): Andrew Benintendi Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
With our first MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Andrew Benintendi of the Kansas City Royals to have over 1.5 total bases. Benintendi has been one of the better hitters in all of baseball this season as he’s hitting .317 and has driven in 35 runs. He’s been an elite hitter for the Kansas City Royals this season and when also factoring in that he’s going to be taking on a right-handed pitcher, it makes this pick even better. The Royals are going to be taking on Alex Faedo and Faedo is going to be coming into this one with below-average stuff on the season. He currently has a 5.02 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.
If Benintendi can continue doing what he’s done throughout the first few months of the season, he should be able to come through for us.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 11): Oneil Cruz Over 0.5 Total Bases (-145)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with Oneil Cruz to have over 0.5 total bases. Oneil Cruz might be one of the best players in all of baseball in the upcoming years and he’s looked great to start his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has struggled a bit offensively throughout the past few weeks as he’s only hitting .213, but he is coming off games where he was able to get at least one hit in three of his last four.
With how well he’s been able to swing the bat throughout the past four games, it feels like a no-brainer to take him to have over 0.5 total bases against Trevor Rogers. Trevor Rogers does have good stuff, but when also factoring in that Oneil Cruz can pretty much get on base any way possible, we have to take him today.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 11): Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
With our final MLB betting prop of the day, let’s go with Kyle Schwarber to have over 1.5 total bases. He’s going to be coming into this one as one of the best hitters in all of baseball throughout the first few months of the season as he’s already belted 28 home runs and has hit 6 in his last 10 games.
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be taking on a tough St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas team, but they should be able to do something offensively and get a win here. Kyle Schwarber has an average exit velocity against Miles Mikolas of nearly 90 MPH throughout his career and if he can continue barreling up baseballs at a high level, this is the perfect spot for him.