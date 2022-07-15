MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 15
We’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks today. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 15)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.
Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.
MLB Predictions Today: Seattle Mariners ML (-175)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Texas Rangers outright. Robbie Ray is going to get the ball and ever since he’s been throwing his sinker more, he’s been one of the top pitchers in all of baseball once again.
He’s coming off excellent outings against the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Angels. This is once again another great time for him to get the job done as the Mariners are going to look to continue this hot stretch that they’re currently on. He’s also held hitters in the current Texas Rangers lineup to a .150 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 38.8%.
MLB Predictions Today: Baltimore Orioles ML (+110)
With our second MLB betting pic of the night, let’s go with the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Wells is going to be on the mound here and although he has had his struggles throughout the season, he’s held hitters in the current Rays lineup to just a .074 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 33.3%.
The Rays haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball recently, only winning five out of their last 10. The Orioles are going to be coming into this one winning an impressive 10 games in a row and it would be likely if they do find a way to get another win in this game. The Orioles have looked great and they’re showing off their bright future recently.
MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-155)
With our third and final MLB betting pick up the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Kansas City Royals by -1.5 runs. More than half of the usual starters for Kansas City are currently out due to being vaccinated and not being able to travel to Toronto.
The Moneyline in this one is absurd, and rightfully so. This is a good time to be on the Blue Jays to win by -1.5 runs, especially considering that Alek Manoah is going to be on the mound. Manoah is going to be coming into this one with some impressive stuff on the year as he could potentially be the American League Cy Young Award winner if he continues doing what he’s done throughout the entire year. He currently has a 2.34 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.