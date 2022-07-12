MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 12
We’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks today. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today
RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 12)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.
Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.
MLB Predictions Today: Atlanta Braves ML (-190)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the New York Mets outright. The Mets and Braves had a great game on Monday night, but this one should be more lopsided for Atlanta. Spencer Strider is going to be on the mound and he’s looked excellent in his time in the major leagues. He’s going to be coming into this home with some impressive numbers on the season as he currently has a 2.60 ERA and a 0.97 WHI{.
He’s managed to strike out at least 11 hitters in his last two outings and he should be able to keep a tough New York Mets team at bay. This is going to be one of the best games of the night, but since Spencer Strider is going to be on the mound, let’s run with Atlanta to win this one.
MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (-140)
For our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Milwaukee Brewers outright. Both of these teams do about the opposite of each other as the Twins have arguably the top offense in all of baseball as they’re currently hitting /254, which ranks them sixth in all of baseball, and have also hit 111 home runs this season, which ranks them seventh in all of baseball.
The Brewers have also hit a good amount of home runs this year, but their offense does struggle to manufacture runs outside of the long ball. Minnesota should be able to do enough here against Josh Alexander and that’s the reason behind this pick.
MLB Predictions Today: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-155)
With our final MLB betting pick up the night, let’s hammer the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the St. Louis Cardinals outright. The Dodgers are going to be coming into this one playing incredible baseball throughout the season as they’re currently in first place in the National League West by eight games and have managed to win nine of their last 10 games.
The Cardinals haven’t looked great recently, only winning three out of their previous 10 games. Matthew Liberatore is going to be on the mound for the Cardinals and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick. He hasn’t had great stuff to start the season as he currently has a 4.74 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP.
The Dodgers arguably have the best offense in all of baseball as they’re currently hitting .253 as a team and already have 109 home runs on the season. This is the perfect spot for Los Angeles to continue dominating.