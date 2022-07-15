MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for July 15
We're going to see many MLB games today to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks.
Below, we'll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 15): Chicago White Sox ML (+120)
With our first MLB betting take of the night, let’s go with the Chicago White Sox to beat the Minnesota Twins outright. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day because the White Sox can be a lot better than they’re currently playing you. Chicago is coming into this one playing some disappointing baseball on the year, but because Michael Kopech is going to be on the mound, let’s take them at to win this one.
Michael Kopech is going to be coming into this with above-average stuff against the Minnesota Twins’ current lineup as he’s held hitters to just a .217 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 30%.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 15): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-165)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the St Louis Cardinals to beat the Cincinnati Reds outright. This is going to be interesting, but because of how many outings where Hunter Greene just hasn’t been consistent, let’s go with the Cardinals here.
He will be coming into this one with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.34 whip. He did throw against the Cardinals early in the year and only gave up one earned run in five innings, but that should change on Friday. The Cardinals have struggled a bit offensively and this is a good spot for them to figure those struggles out.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 15): Cleveland Guardians ML (-190)
With our third and final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. This is going to be an interesting game considering that neither team has necessarily been playing great baseball recently, but the Guardians have certainly been a much better team than the Tigers throughout the entire year and that should come back to help us here.
The Guardians have only won four out of their last 10 games and now sit at .500 on the season. They still have a chance to win the division, so except them to come out and be able to take care of business against a struggling Detroit Tigers team.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +439 parlay odds at BetOnline.