MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for July 14
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 14): Houston Astros ML (-180)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Houston Astros to beat the Los Angeles Angels outright. Framber Valdez is going to be on the mound and that’s great news for us. He’s been one of the top pitchers in the Houston Astros rotation this season as he currently has a 2.64 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. He’s coming off an outing against the Oakland Athletics where he only gave up two earned runs and threw eight innings.
In his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels this season, he ended up striking out 13 hitters and only gave up two earned runs. If he can continue doing what he’s done all year, especially against the Angels, he should be able to come through for us and help the Astros get a win.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 14): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-110)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Milwaukee Brewers to beat the San Francisco Giants outright. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day, but the reason behind this pick is because of how well Corbin Burnes has pitched throughout the year.
Even with how well Corbin Burnes has thrown throughout the year, what he’s done against the San Francisco Giants’ current lineup is the real reason we love this bet. He’s held hitters in the Giants lineup to just a .214 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of an impressive 35%. He’s been mowing down the San Francisco lineup throughout his career and it would make sense if he finds a way to do so again considering how well he’s pitched this season.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 14): Seattle Mariners ML (+479)
With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Texas Rangers outright. This series between the Mariners and the Rangers could be one of the more interesting of the season. Both of these teams are two of the better in the American League West, but the Mariners have certainly been playing better baseball than Texas recently.
The Mariners are going to be coming into this one winning 10 games in a row and it’s a great time to be all over them. They’re in the midst of a huge winning streak and considering Texas is inconsistent at times, we have to back the Mariners in this one. Marco Gonzales is going to be on the mound and although he has a 5-9 record, his team hasn’t come through for him. He currently has a 3.24 ERA and if Seattle’s offense can continue doing what they’ve done, this is a great spot for them.
