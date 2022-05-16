Mercer outlasts VMI, 8-7 in 13-inning thriller to take weekend series

Published Sunday, May. 15, 2022, 8:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI forced extra innings Sunday but ultimately Mercer defeated the Keydets 8-7 in 13 innings in a Southern Conference game from OrthoGeorgia Park. Redshirt sophomore Zac Morris blasted two home runs on the afternoon and finished 4-for-6 with three runs and three RBI.

The Bears opened a 2-0 lead after three innings, but long balls by Morris in the fourth and fifth (2 run) frames gave the Keydets a 3-2 edge.

Mercer scored three in the fifth and one more in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead, but the Keydets rallied with three in the eighth to tie the game. VMI loaded the bases and Cole Garrett drove in a run with a single and a second run scored on an error. Jacob Mustain singled to bring home the tying run but Garrett was thrown out at the plate on the play.

The Bears threatened with two on and one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Will Lopez induced a double play groundout to force extra frames.

Justin Starke singled in the top of the 12th inning to score Will Knight and put the Keydets ahead 7-6. After an error, Mercer had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the inning. William Mapes drove a double to left center to tie the game, but Keydet relay throws from Trey Morgan to Jed Barrett to Garrett beat the runner from first to home plate and keep VMI in the game.

The Keydets loaded the bases in the 13th inning but couldn’t regain the lead. Mercer’s Collin Price delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 13th to give the Bears a walk-off win.

Garrett had two hits and a walk for VMI (16-35/6-12 SoCon) and Starke also had two hits and a stolen base.

JT Inskeep started on the mound for VMI and kept Mercer scoreless in his two innings, scattering three hits. Will Riley threw a scoreless inning and Lopez gave the Keydets four important innings, allowing no earned runs and one hit with four strikeouts.

Fred Wilson worked three innings for Mercer (38-13/11-7) to earn the win. Treyson Hughes and Price each went 3-for-5 with a home run and two walks, while Price drove in five.

VMI hosts Old Dominion University Tuesday at 3 p.m. in non-conference play.

Like this: Like Loading...