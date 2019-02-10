Men’s Tennis: No. 13 UVA sweeps Boston College

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The No. 13 UVA men’s tennis team (7-1, 2-1 ACC) closed out the weekend with a 7-0 victory over Boston College (3-3, 0-2 ACC) on Sunday at the Rec Plex in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Cavaliers picked up the doubles point with a 6-2 win on court two and a 6-3 victory on three. UVA was leading 5-2 on court one when play was abandoned.

Virginia clinched the victory with three decisive victories on courts one through three. Freshman Brandon Nakashima (San Diego, Calif.) downed Derek Austin, 6-3, 6-2 on court one. Austin was previously undefeated on the top court in dual season. Sophomore Gianni Ross (Chicago, Ill.) won 6-2, 6-0 over Markus Norbly on court two. Freshman Ryan Goetz (Greenlawn, N.Y.) picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Max Menelsohn.

The other three singles courts all split sets and had to be decided in third-set tiebreakers with senior Aswin Lizen (Douglas, Isle of Man) winning on court four, sophomore Matthew Lord (Bloomfield, Conn.) getting a victory on court five and freshman William Woodall (Washington, D.C.) making his ACC singles debut with a victory on court six.

Next up, the Cavaliers will head to Chicago to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Friday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 18. Draws and the tournament schedule will be announced on Wednesday.

#13 Virginia 7, Boston College 0

Singles competition

Brandon Nakashima (VA) def. Derek Austin (BC) 6-3, 6-2 68 Gianni Ross (VA) def. def. Markus Norbly (BC) 6-2, 6-0 72 Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Max Mendelsohn (BC) 6-1, 6-2 Aswin Lizen (VA) def. Conor Mullins (BC) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 Matthew Lord (VA) def. Sean Mullins (BC) 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 William Woodall (VA) def. Wills Tutecky (BC) 7-5, 6-7, 1-0

Doubles competition

Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) vs Derek Austin/Sean Mullins (BC) 5-2, unfinished Ryan Goetz/Gianni Ross (VA) def. Conor Mullins/Markus Norbly (BC) 6-2 Brandon Nakashima/Matthew Lord (VA) def. Max Palmer/Max Mendelsohn (BC) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,2,1,4,5,6)

Related

Shop Google