Men’s soccer: VMI defeated 5-0 at Saint Joseph’s

After 27 minutes of scoreless soccer, Saint Joseph’s University broke out for a 5-0 victory over VMI Wednesday evening in non-conference action.

The two teams were scoreless until a Leon Maric tally in the 28th minute got the Hawks got on the scoreboard. Alvin Dahn followed at 31:07 and Saint Joseph’s took a 2-0 into halftime.

Ritchie Barry netted a goal at 54:12 and the Hawks added two scores in the final 14 minutes of the contest.

Broden Schull made five saves for the Keydets. Saint Joseph’s (5-3) held advantages in shots (23-1) and corner kicks (8-2).

VMI (0-7) travels to Mount St. Mary’s University for another non-conference game Saturday at 7 p.m.

