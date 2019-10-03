Men’s Soccer: Second-half goals sifference for Royals

Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 10:28 am

emu sportsThe EMU soccer men lost to Roanoke on Wednesday evening by a score of 4-1. This was a non-conference matchup due to the ODAC’s unbalanced schedule which brings the Royals overall record to 5-6.

The Maroons came out firing in the first half as they rattled off 12 shots. They found the back of the net in the 19th minute when Dylan Berk carried the ball up the middle and sent in a line shot. The score would hold at 1-0 until halftime.

In the 50th minute Andy Chappell Deckert (North Newton, Kan./Newton) pulled the goalkeeper out of the box on a run down the middle of the field. He passed it over to the awaiting Leiyan Kariuki (Nairobi, Kenya/St. Patricks) who tapped the ball into the empty net for a goal.

Roanoke took the lead back in the 64th minute when Atticus Cooke scored on an unassisted play. Then three minutes later Jon-Cody Mactutus added another goal for the Maroons to push the lead to 3-1.

Vincent Lamina added a fourth insurance goal in the 80th minute to finish out the scoring.

Ronaoke outshot EMU 28-11 in the game as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) picked up 9 saves in goal.

The Royals go back on the road for their next game as they begin conference play on the road at Guilford Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00pm.




