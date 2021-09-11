Men’s Soccer: Second-half goals lift Gardner-Webb to 2-0 win over VMI

VMI had a solid defensive effort Saturday but Gardner-Webb broke through in the second half for a 2-0 win in non-conference play.

After a scoreless first half, The Runnin’ Bulldogs broke into the scoring column at 48:25 on an unassisted goal by Omar Boudaka. VMI junior Nathan Lam had a chance to tie the score 15 seconds later, but his shot sailed wide.

VMI kept it a one-goal game until the closing minutes, when Sebastian Reventlow netted an insurance goal from Owen Zaldivar.

Keydet keeper Broden Schull made five saves.

G-WU outshot VMI 11-2 and had a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Keydets (0-5) return home Wednesday to face Radford University at 4 p.m.