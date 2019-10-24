Men’s Soccer: EMU shut down in loss at Randolph

The EMU soccer men lost on the road by a score of 2-0 at Randolph on Wednesday. The loss drops the Royals to 5-12 on the season and 0-6 in conference play.

The WildCats established an early lead when Evan Blow set up Gabe Krueger who scored in the 8th minute. The half would stay in a deadlock as Randolph would play stout defense to hold the Royals without a shot on goal until the 44th minute when Jonas Beachy (Grants Pass, Ore./Hidden Valley) put a shot up high that was saved.

The second half was an offensive barrage for Randolph as they took 14 shots in the frame. Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) was stopping multiple shots in a row before Ben Gries added a second goal for the WildCats in the 74th minute that would be enough to hold off the Royals.

The WildCats would finish with a 22-3 advantage in shots over EMU as Zaatar compiled 13 saves in net.

The men return home this weekend as they host Hampden-Sydney on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00pm.

