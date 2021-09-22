Men’s Soccer: Baker scores three as Howard defeats VMI

Published Tuesday, Sep. 21, 2021, 8:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bryson Baker had a hat trick Tuesday afternoon to lead Howard to a 4-0 win at VMI in non-conference play.

The Keydets controlled most of the action, especially in the second half, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard. VMI led in total shots (16-12) and corner kicks (5-1), while each team had eight shots on goal.

Baker scored from Rudy Acree just 5:15 into the contest and followed up at the 16:46 mark on a feed from Duncan Dunkwu. The Bison took the 2-0 cushion into intermission and the Keydets had several chances to make it a one-goal game in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but

couldn’t cut into the Howard lead. VMI was whistled for a foul in the box at 70:57 and Baker completed the hat trick on the ensuing penalty kick. Sammy Oladeji added a late tally.

Broden Schull made four saves for VMI (0-8), while his counterpart Emery Simon made eight stops to preserve the shutout.

VMI heads to UNCG Saturday at 7 p.m. for a Southern Conference game.