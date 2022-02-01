augusta free press news

Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia voted No. 1 in ACC preseason poll

Published Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 11:24 am

(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia was voted No. 1 in the 2022 ACC men’s lacrosse preseason poll, while Connor Shellenberger, Cade Saustad and Petey LaSalla were named Preseason All-ACC selections.

Coming off back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, the Cavaliers were also voted No. 1 in the nation according to the USILA, Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine top-20 polls.

Shellenberger (First Team), LaSalla (Second Team) and Saustad (Honorable Mention) were also named Preseason All-Americans according to Inside Lacrosse. In 2021, Shellenberger and LaSalla garnered postseason all-conference honors.

Virginia opens its 2022 regular season on Saturday (Feb. 5) when it hosts Air Force at Klöckner Stadium at 1 p.m.

2022 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll 

  1. Virginia, 23
  2. Duke, 17
  3. Notre Dame, 16
  4. North Carolina, 12
  5. Syracuse, 7

2022 Preseason All-ACC Team    

Attack 

  • Chris Gray, Gr., North Carolina
  • Pat Kavanagh, Jr., Notre Dame
  • Connor Shellenberger, R-So., Virginia

Midfield 

  • Brendan Curry, Sr., Syracuse
  • Tucker Dordevic, R-Jr., Syracuse
  • Nakeie Montgomery, Gr., Duke

Defense 

  • Kenny Brower, Jr., Duke
  • Arden Cohen, Gr., Notre Dame
  • Cade Saustad, R-Jr., Virginia

Goalie: Liam Entenmann, Jr., Notre Dame
Face-off: Petey LaSalla, Sr., Virginia
Long-stick midfielder: Tyler Carpenter, Jr., Duke
Long-stick midfielder: Brett Kennedy, R-Sr., Syracuse
Short-stick midfielder: Conner Maher, Sr., North Carolina
Short-stick midfielder: Ryan Hallenbeck, Gr., Notre Dame 


