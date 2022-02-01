Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia voted No. 1 in ACC preseason poll
Virginia was voted No. 1 in the 2022 ACC men’s lacrosse preseason poll, while Connor Shellenberger, Cade Saustad and Petey LaSalla were named Preseason All-ACC selections.
Coming off back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, the Cavaliers were also voted No. 1 in the nation according to the USILA, Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine top-20 polls.
Shellenberger (First Team), LaSalla (Second Team) and Saustad (Honorable Mention) were also named Preseason All-Americans according to Inside Lacrosse. In 2021, Shellenberger and LaSalla garnered postseason all-conference honors.
Virginia opens its 2022 regular season on Saturday (Feb. 5) when it hosts Air Force at Klöckner Stadium at 1 p.m.
2022 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll
- Virginia, 23
- Duke, 17
- Notre Dame, 16
- North Carolina, 12
- Syracuse, 7
2022 Preseason All-ACC Team
Attack
- Chris Gray, Gr., North Carolina
- Pat Kavanagh, Jr., Notre Dame
- Connor Shellenberger, R-So., Virginia
Midfield
- Brendan Curry, Sr., Syracuse
- Tucker Dordevic, R-Jr., Syracuse
- Nakeie Montgomery, Gr., Duke
Defense
- Kenny Brower, Jr., Duke
- Arden Cohen, Gr., Notre Dame
- Cade Saustad, R-Jr., Virginia
Goalie: Liam Entenmann, Jr., Notre Dame
Face-off: Petey LaSalla, Sr., Virginia
Long-stick midfielder: Tyler Carpenter, Jr., Duke
Long-stick midfielder: Brett Kennedy, R-Sr., Syracuse
Short-stick midfielder: Conner Maher, Sr., North Carolina
Short-stick midfielder: Ryan Hallenbeck, Gr., Notre Dame