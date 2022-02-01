Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia voted No. 1 in ACC preseason poll

Virginia was voted No. 1 in the 2022 ACC men’s lacrosse preseason poll, while Connor Shellenberger, Cade Saustad and Petey LaSalla were named Preseason All-ACC selections.

Coming off back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, the Cavaliers were also voted No. 1 in the nation according to the USILA, Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine top-20 polls.

Shellenberger (First Team), LaSalla (Second Team) and Saustad (Honorable Mention) were also named Preseason All-Americans according to Inside Lacrosse. In 2021, Shellenberger and LaSalla garnered postseason all-conference honors.

Virginia opens its 2022 regular season on Saturday (Feb. 5) when it hosts Air Force at Klöckner Stadium at 1 p.m.

2022 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

Virginia, 23 Duke, 17 Notre Dame, 16 North Carolina, 12 Syracuse, 7

2022 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack

Chris Gray, Gr., North Carolina

Pat Kavanagh, Jr., Notre Dame

Connor Shellenberger, R-So., Virginia

Midfield

Brendan Curry, Sr., Syracuse

Tucker Dordevic, R-Jr., Syracuse

Nakeie Montgomery, Gr., Duke

Defense

Kenny Brower, Jr., Duke

Arden Cohen, Gr., Notre Dame

Cade Saustad, R-Jr., Virginia

Goalie: Liam Entenmann, Jr., Notre Dame

Face-off: Petey LaSalla, Sr., Virginia

Long-stick midfielder: Tyler Carpenter, Jr., Duke

Long-stick midfielder: Brett Kennedy, R-Sr., Syracuse

Short-stick midfielder: Conner Maher, Sr., North Carolina

Short-stick midfielder: Ryan Hallenbeck, Gr., Notre Dame