Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 UVA hosts Lehigh on Friday

UVA men’s lacrosse (0-1) host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) on Friday evening at Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. UVA is ranked No. 11 in this week’s USILA coaches and Inside Lacrosse/Maverick media polls. Lehigh is receiving votes in both polls.

There is a “Clear Bag” policy in place at Klöckner Stadium. Please click here to view Klöckner Stadium FAQs regarding bag and entry policies.

Parking for Friday’s game will be available on a first-come first-served basis in the University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena parking lots. Parking will also be available at the Emmet/Ivy Garage.

Live stats will be available at VirginiaSports.com. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, which can be viewed on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN3.com. Luke Neer will call the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will provide analysis.

Friday marks the first meeting between UVA and Lehigh in men’s lacrosse. UVA head coach Lars Tiffany owns a 3-0 all-time record against the Mountain Hawks, winning two games as the head coach at Brown and one more as the head coach at Stony Brook. Lehigh is the first of three first-time opponents the Cavaliers have on the schedule in 2019. UVA will host Utah on March 31 and Marist on April 20. The last time UVA had at least three first-time opponents on its schedule was 2005.

Matt Moore leads UVA with in points with five (three goals, two assists). Michael Kraus leads the Cavaliers with three assists and is second on the team with four points. Dox Aitken is tied with Moore for the team lead with three goals. Ryan Conrad rounds out the top scorers with three points on one goal and two assists. Alex Rode is saving 26.1 percent of shots he is seeing between the pipes, while posting an 18.35 goals against average.

Lehigh is coached by Kevin Cassese, who is in his 12th season running the Mountain Hawks’ program. The Mountain Hawks return 40 student-athletes from last year’s 10-7 squad that lost to Loyola in the Patriot League championship game. Lucas Spence leads Lehigh with four assists and six points. Mickey Fitzpatrick leads Lehigh with four goals and is second on the team with five points. Andrew Eichelberger rounds out the top scorers with three goals. James Spence is saving 67.9 percent of shots he is seeing between the pipes and posting a 4.95 goals against average.

Virginia returns to action on Monday when High Point comes to Klöckner Stadium for a non-conference tilt. The game will faceoff at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for Virginia home lacrosse games can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone at (800) 542-8821 or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $8 (reserved) and $5 (general admission). Tickets at the gate will be $10 (reserved) and $8 (general admission).

