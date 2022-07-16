Mary Baldwin hosts information sessions, tours for Virginia Private College Week
Mary Baldwin University will join 23 institutions in celebrating Virginia Private College Week by offering special information sessions and tours for prospective students July 25-30 on their campus in Staunton.
“We want to invite students and parents to come check out the campus and take a look at all the great things we have to offer,” said Matt Munsey, MBU vice president of enrollment management.
The event will offer a behind-the-scenes look into MBU’s hands-on educational experience, job readiness programming, student life, and more.
The office of university advancement and office of enrollment management recently partnered on an initiative to reduce tuition for all new Pell Grant eligible students by $3,000 annually — and bring tuition-related costs to zero for those with the greatest need.
Tour experiences will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. A virtual session will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
Students who visit three or more participating institutions during Virginia Private Colleges Week will receive three application fee waivers and be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. The waivers can be used to apply to Council of Independent Colleges of Virginia member institutions for free.
Participating institutions in Virginia Private College Week include:
- Averett University
- Bluefield University
- Bridgewater College
- Eastern Mennonite University
- Emory & Henry College
- Ferrum College
- Hampden-Sydney College
- Hampton University
- Hollins University
- Liberty University
- Mary Baldwin University
- Marymount University
- Randolph College
- Randolph-Macon College
- Roanoke College
- Shenandoah University
- Southern Virginia University
- Sweet Briar College
- University of Lynchburg
- University of Richmond
- Virginia Union University
- Virginia Wesleyan University
- Washington and Lee University
To learn more about Virginia Private College Week, visit www.vaprivatecolleges.org