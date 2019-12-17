Man missing since Nov. 8 sought in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 8.

Benjamin A. Foley, 23, is 23 year old, 5’11”, 215 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray cargo pants, and steel toe boots.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact Inv. Browning of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

