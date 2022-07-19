Majority of American adults expect recession in 2022
A new national survey by GoldIRAGuide.com reveals that 70.5 percent of Americans over age 25 think a global recession will happen later this year.
This percentage comes amidst a multi-decade high rate of inflation.
According to the survey, which did not reveal a meaningful difference of results between men and women, men and women perhaps perceive economic conditions equally.
Older survey participants were more likely to believe a recession will happen this year, which was 74.3 percent of those over age 65. The least pessimistic survey respondents were women between the ages of 35 and 44, only 64.3 percent of whom believe a global recession will happen in 2022.
GoldIRAGuide.com, a free educational resource dedicated to personal finance and alternative investing, put the following questions to 1,502 respondents on June 23 and June 24, 2022: “Do you think the global economy is headed into a recession this year?” While previous polling revealed more confidence in the global economy, GoldIRAGuide.com’s survey showed far lower American consumer confidence, according to the website’s Chief Content Officer Liam Hunt.
The most pessimistic group is men over age 65, of whom 78.6 percent who responded to the survey believe a global recession is coming in 2022. The least pessimistic state is California with 61.5 percent of respondents. Virginia has the most pessimistic respondents with 89.2 percent.