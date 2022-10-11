Menu
los angeles kings vs vegas golden knights betting picks how to bet on nhl in nevada
Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL In Nevada

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay in Nevada.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kings vs Golden Knights parlay at +182.

How To Bet On A Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay In Nevada

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Kings vs Golden Knights same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay.

Best Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Best Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Kings-Knights SGP @ +182 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Golden Knights to win -250 @ Betonline

The Golden Knights have won 8 of their last 12 games against the Kings, and the Kings themselves have a 3-10 record in their last 13 games. This fixture has generally been dominated by the Golden Knights and there isn’t much to suggest that pattern will change.

Golden Knights to win -250 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 6 +102 @ Betonline

The total has gone over in six of the last seven games these two teams have played. In addition, the Golden Knights are generally a high-scoring team. Over the last ten games between these sides, the average total score has been 6.5, with the average scoreline being 3.70-2.80 in the Golden Knights’ favor.

Total points over over 6 +102 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay In Nevada?

Anyone in Nevada can bet on Kings vs Golden Knights same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Nevada or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in Nevada or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Kings vs Golden Knights one game parlay sportsbooks for Nevada. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

