Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
los angeles kings vs vegas golden knights betting picks how to bet on nhl in california
Commercial

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL In California

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay in California.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kings vs Golden Knights parlay at +182.

How To Bet On A Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay In California

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Kings vs Golden Knights same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay.

Best Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

$750 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Best Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Kings-Knights SGP @ +182 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Golden Knights to win -250 @ Betonline

The Golden Knights are 8-4 straight up against the Kings in their last 12 games, and the Kings themselves are 3-10 SU overall from their last 13 games. The Vegas team has generally had the big advantage in this match-up and that is likely going to remain the case this week.

Golden Knights to win -250 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 6 +102 @ Betonline

In the last ten games, the average scoreline when these two teams have played each other has been 3.70-2.80 in the Knights’ favor. On its own, that’s an average total score of 6.5 to back our pick, to go with the fact that the total has gone over in six of these teams’ last seven meetings.

Total points over over 6 +102 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay In California?

You can bet on our Kings vs Golden Knights same game parlays if you live in California or anywhere in the United States, are over 18 years old and can complete a simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in California or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Kings vs Golden Knights one game parlay sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo


BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, with which you can get free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on the same game parlays in California.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $55
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

Bovada Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo

Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit upto $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are a primary destination for same game parlays on the NHL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NHL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NHL Free Bet

Everygame Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo


Everygame is a solid same game parlay option in California – you can triple up on them with a deposit match bonus of 100% upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
          • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
          • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet

MyBookie Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo


You can claim a MyBookie same game parlay bonus of upto $1000 in California for the Kings vs Golden Knights game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

BetUS Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo


BetUS will give you a $2500 deposit match bonus, which can be a significant advantage if you use it well in the Kings vs Golden Knights game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $100
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
          • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NHL Free Bets

XBet Kings vs Golden Knights Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match upto $500 promo for the Kings vs Golden Knights game.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nhl

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL In New York
Varun
nhl

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL In Nevada
nikhilkalro

The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay in Nevada. Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kings vs Golden Knights parlay...

NFT sales value-AugustaFreePress.com

NFT Global Sales hit 2022 Low, down by 88% Year-over-Year
Jastra Kranjec

Non-fungible tokens have been swept up in the recent crypto crash, with global NFT sales plunging and NFT buyers vanishing from marketplaces. According to data presented by Augusta Free Press, global NFT sales dipped by 88% year-over-year, reaching a 2022 low of $366 million last week. Sales Value Plunged by $2.7B in a Year Since...

donald trump

Trumpists have found the vulnerability in the American electoral system
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Podcast: The UVA Sports Guys try to make sense of the Cavaliers’ 2-4 start
Sports Desk
missing person
,

Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
News Desk

Weird, scary, true: The Queen City boasts a history of ghosts
Rebecca Barnabi