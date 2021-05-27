Longwood announces leadership change for baseball program

Published Thursday, May. 27, 2021, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Longwood University will not renew the contract of head baseball coach Ryan Mau, Longwood athletics director Michelle Meadows announced Thursday.

Mau completed his seventh season leading the Lancer baseball program in 2021. He compiled a 122-219 overall record and a 54-106 mark in Big South play during his tenure. In 2016, his second season, the Lancers tied for second place in the Big South with a 14-10 league record.

“I am very appreciative of Ryan Mau’s dedication and commitment to leading the Longwood baseball program over these past seven years,” Meadows said. “Longwood baseball has a longstanding history of success, and Ryan’s leadership has provided the program a stable foundation in the Big South Conference. We wish him the best going forward, and we will begin a nationwide search for Longwood baseball’s next head coach immediately.”​

Mau is the third head coach in program history following the 36-year tenure of Longwood Athletics Hall of Fame coach Buddy Bolding from 1978-2013 and the one-year interim tenure of Brian McCullough in 2014.

Under Mau, former outfielder Kyri Washington and shortstop Michael Osinski were drafted in the 2015 and 2017 Major League Baseball Drafts, respectively, while former pitchers Aaron Myers and Maceo Campbell also reached the professional ranks as undrafted free agent signings in 2015 and 2020. Eight Lancers received All-Big South recognition in Mau’s seven seasons, including first-team pitcher Travis Burnette in 2016 and ABCA All-East Region first-team honoree Alex Lewis in 2016.

Related

Comments