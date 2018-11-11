Live Blog: Fifth-ranked UVA hosts George Washington in Sunday matinee

Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 1:02 pm

chris graham uva basketballChris Graham leads our live blog from courtside at JPJ as #5 UVA hosts George Washington on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-George Washington game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Last Time Out

  • Ty Jerome matched a career high with six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points in No. 5 Virginia’s 73-42 win over Towson on Nov. 6.
  • De’Andre Hunter added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double and Braxton Key had seven points and nine rebounds in his UVA debut.
  • Tobias Howard led the Tigers with 10 points.
  • Kihei Clark had a game-high six assists in his collegiate debut.
  • Virginia shot 48.1 percent from the floor and canned 10 3-pointers.

