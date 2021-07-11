Lime Kiln Theater welcomes back Darrell Scott with His Electrifying Trio

Published Sunday, Jul. 11, 2021, 7:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lime Kiln Theater 2021 Summer Concert Series will continue on Saturday, July 17, with Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8.

The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine. Advance tickets are sold out. For additional information, please visit our website at limekilntheater.org.

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 season is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio show is presented by Atlantic Bay Mortgage. Food from LexVegas Bistro and JJ’s Meat Shak will be available for purchase, along with beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Multi-Instrumentalist and award-winning singer-songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating. The words he fosters allow us to make sense of the world, what is at stake here, and our place in it. And ultimately, Darrell knows the sole truth of life is that love is all that matters, that we don’t always get it right, but that’s the instinctive and requisite circuitous allure of things, why we forever chase it, and why it is held sacred.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out Lime Kiln’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.