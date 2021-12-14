Liberty’s McGhee sets school record for career threes in win over Carver College

Published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 9:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty won its 41st straight game at home as the Flames defeated Carver College, 95-36, Monday night at Liberty Arena.

Liberty improves to 6-4 on the season. Liberty’s Darius McGhee broke the school record for most career three-pointers made, breaking Ryan Kemrite’s record as McGhee now has 260 career three-pointers.

Liberty would start the game on a 20-2 run, sparked by Darius McGhee scoring 11 of the 20 points. Liberty did an excellent job of sharing the ball on offense in the first 20 minutes, recording 11 assists off 18 made field goals.

McGhee would score 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as the Flames shot 58 percent in the half, taking a 48-21 lead at the break.

Liberty will begin a four-game road trip away from Liberty Arena, as the Flames will travel to Charlotte, N.C., to face East Carolina in the Naismith Hall of Fame Shootout. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

Related



