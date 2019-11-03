Liberty scores early, often, then some, in 63-21 win at UMass

Liberty’s high-powered offense was clicking on all cylinders during the Flames’ 63-21 road win at UMass Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

With Liberty’s second road win in three away games, the Flames have reached the six-win mark for the 14th season in a row (2006-19).

The sizeable victory also leaves the Flames one win away from becoming bowl eligible during the program’s first full season at the FBS level. Liberty currently has four wins over FBS teams in 2019 and two victories over FCS programs.

The Flames will need one more victory during their final three games to reach the qualifying win total and be eligible for selection into one of the 39 FBS bowl games in 2019.

Liberty set a new program record for most total offensive yards in game, finishing the UMass contest with 730 yards on 77 plays (9.5 yards per play).

The offensive outburst surpasses Liberty’s previous school record of 692 yards set during a 56-3 road win at Presbyterian College on Oct. 13, 2012.

Quarterback Stephen Calvert accounted for more than half those yards during his record-setting day. The senior completed 20-of-27 passing attempts for 474 yards and four touchdowns, besting his own prior school record of 447 passing yards against Baylor in 2017.

With his 474 passing yards, Calvert continued to extend his school record for career passing yards (11,000) and touchdowns (85).

Calvert’s top target on the day was once again Antonio Gandy-Golden, who led the team with six receptions for 137 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch. With his half dozen receptions on the day, Gandy-Golden is now tied with Darrin Peterson (2012-15) for the school’s all-time career leader in receptions (215).

