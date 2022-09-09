liberty point behavioral healthcare names new chief executive officer

Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare in Staunton has announced the appointment of Martin Ringstaff, Ph.D., to chief executive officer. He assumed this role on Sept. 1.

In this position, Ringstaff is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the facility, in all aspects including the psychiatric residential facility and the private educational program.

Ringstaff joins Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare from his previous role as the chief academic officer for Universal Health Services in Virginia, overseeing the educational programs within the residential treatment facilities and day schools. Before that, he served the Hughes Center as their superintendent of schools and director of education. Ringstaff had been with Universal Health Services for more than six years.

“I am pleased to join the Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare team,” said Ringstaff. “Liberty Point Behavioral Health has an excellent reputation built on years of successful patient-centered care. I am excited to get started as we strive to build a solid leadership team and staff that sets us up for greater success in the future.”

Ringstaff earned his B.S. degree from Virginia Intermont College, M.A. degree from The George Washington University and his Doctorate degree from Liberty University.

Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare is a 56-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility and private school licensed through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Virginia Department of Education.

For more information, visit https://libertypointstaunton.com/