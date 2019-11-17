Liberty Basketball: Flames defeat East Carolina, 77-57

Published Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 11:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the first time since 1999, Liberty improves to 4-0 after a resounding 20-point win at East Carolina. Caleb Homesley led the way for the Flames with a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Liberty went on an 11-1 run midway through the first half as Liberty’s defense held the Pirates to just 30 percent (3-10) in their first 10 shots of the game. Returning to his home state, Caleb Homesley led the charge in the first half scoring a game-high 12 points as the Flames went into half with a six-point (32-26) lead.

Myo Baxter-Bell turned it up in the second half as the big man finished with six points, nine rebounds and four assists. Liberty’s defense was exceptional all night, holding ECU to just 38 percent shooting for the game.

“I thought we were really good defensively,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I thought when we protected Scottie (James) when he got two fouls and still protect the glass was critical for us. Offensively we have a group of guys that play for one another and I thought we did a good job of taking what the defense gave us.”

Related

Comments