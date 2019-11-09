Late three lifts #25 VCU past pesky North Texas, 59-56

Published Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 7:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Senior forward Mike’L Simms hit a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch to lift 25th-ranked VCU past North Texas in low-scoring, physical contest, 59-56, Friday night at the Siegel Center.

Simms hit two critical threes in the final 2:07. Despite an 0-of-6 start from the field, the Richmond native buried a triple at the 2:07 mark to give VCU a 54-50 cushion. The Mean Green pulled within 54-53, but Simms connected again from up top with 1:11 remaining to keep North Texas at bay.

The Mean Green had one last crack in the final moments, but Evans swiped a steal with 13 seconds left and Jenkins hit a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Senior guard Marcus Evans lead VCU with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. The Chesapeake, Va. native also knocked down 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc.

Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 12 points and hit two critical free throws in the waning moments.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with seven rebounds and three assists in the contest.

Guard DJ Draper scored 12 points on 4-of-7 from three-point range to lead the Mean Green.

VCU used a 20-0 run midway through the first half to surge to a 31-19 lead with 1:59 on the clock. The Rams would take a 31-21 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Mean Green fought back from a 12-point deficit to briefly take the lead on two occasions.

Related

Comments