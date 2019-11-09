Late three lifts #25 VCU past pesky North Texas, 59-56
Senior forward Mike’L Simms hit a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch to lift 25th-ranked VCU past North Texas in low-scoring, physical contest, 59-56, Friday night at the Siegel Center.
Simms hit two critical threes in the final 2:07. Despite an 0-of-6 start from the field, the Richmond native buried a triple at the 2:07 mark to give VCU a 54-50 cushion. The Mean Green pulled within 54-53, but Simms connected again from up top with 1:11 remaining to keep North Texas at bay.
The Mean Green had one last crack in the final moments, but Evans swiped a steal with 13 seconds left and Jenkins hit a pair of free throws for the final margin.
Senior guard Marcus Evans lead VCU with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. The Chesapeake, Va. native also knocked down 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc.
Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 12 points and hit two critical free throws in the waning moments.
Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with seven rebounds and three assists in the contest.
Guard DJ Draper scored 12 points on 4-of-7 from three-point range to lead the Mean Green.
VCU used a 20-0 run midway through the first half to surge to a 31-19 lead with 1:59 on the clock. The Rams would take a 31-21 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Mean Green fought back from a 12-point deficit to briefly take the lead on two occasions.