Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
las vegas raiders vs kansas city chiefs same game parlay betting picks how to place nfl same game parlay bet in nevada
Commercial

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Nevada

Varun
Last updated:

We’re headed for Monday Night in Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Nevada.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Raiders vs Chiefs parlay at +901.

How To Bet On A Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Nevada

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay.

Best Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

$750 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Raiders-Chiefs SGP @ +901 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline

The Raiders haven’t had a particularly good head-to-head record against the Chiefs in their last six meetings, and have ended up on the wrong side of the spread on all but one occasions. The Chiefs are also pretty difficult opponents at home – they’ve won 57 games and lost only 20 since 2013 at their fortress. We think they’re heavy favorites to seal this one.

Chiefs to win -330 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline

The Chiefs have been dominating this fixture the last ten times these two teams have met. The average score over that period has been 35.5-19.5 in the home team’s favor. The total has gone over in the majority of the games these two play – even when they’re playing different opponents.

Total points over over 47.5 -200 With BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline

The Raiders are constantly looking to find Devante Adams out wide, and he will be a key weapo in this game where scoring opportunities may be few and far between. He has the most TDs, targets, receptions, receiving yards in that roster and could get on the scoresheet against a Chiefs team that allows 2.5 TDs per game.

Adams anytime TD scorer +105 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline

Mahomes is leading the overall passing TDs charts this season across the league, with 11 in four games. We reckon there is no stopping him, not at this point in the season anyway, and we expect some trademark plays from him.

Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Nevada?

Anyone in Nevada can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Nevada or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Nevada or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Raiders vs Chiefs one game parlay sportsbooks for Nevada. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo


BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Nevada by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Nevada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Bovada Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo


Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for the NFL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
      • Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
      • Nevada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NFL Free Bet

Everygame Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo


Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Nevada, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

MyBookie Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo


MyBookie will give you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in Nevada for the Raiders vs Chiefs game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

BetUS Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo


BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Raiders vs Chiefs game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

XBet Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Raiders vs Chiefs game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet

Varun

Varun is a web-journalist who specializes in soccer, cricket, and American sports.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nfl

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Alabama
Varun
christopher bell

Christopher Bell wins Bank of America ROVAL 400, punches NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket
Sports Desk

Christopher Bell, who entered Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 in 11th place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, raced his way into the Round of 8 with an improbable overtime win on Sunday.

acc football

ACC Power Rankings Week 6: North Carolina, Georgia Tech (?) continue to climb
Scott German

The Atlantic Division continues to flex its muscles in the ACC, but North Carolina and, yes, Georgia Tech are beginning to make some noise in the Coastal.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Allen has career day, leading Buffalo Bills to 38-3 romp over Pittsburgh Steelers
Scott Ratcliffe
police
,

Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from I-81 motorcycle crash
News Desk
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
,

Highland County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 250 results in death of Monterey man
News Desk
soccer throw
,

Women’s Soccer: Unranked Syracuse plays second-ranked UVA to 2-2 draw
Sports Desk