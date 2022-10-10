Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Missouri
It’s time for Monday Night Football in the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Missouri.
You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Raiders vs Chiefs parlay at +901.
How To Bet On A Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Missouri
Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks
- Chiefs to win@ -330 with BetOnline
- Total score over 47.5 @ -200 with BetOnline
- Devante Adams anytime TD scorer@ +105 BetOnline
- Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs@ +150 BetOnline
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline
The Raiders have been on the wrong side of the spread in five of their last six games on the road against the Chiefs, and the Chiefs have a 74% win record at home since 2013. We see them dominating this fixture again.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline
The total score, on average, when these two teams have met in their last ten fixtures has been 55. The Chiefs lead the average scoreline, which is 35.5-19.5, and it’s a big enough sample size to suggest we will have a high-scoring game again.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline
Devante Adams is a guarantee to be the Raiders’ most used offensive outlet in this game, as he has been all season – he leads all their relevant reception-based stats and also the TD stats. The Chiefs allow 2.5 TDs per game on average this season and we’re counting on Adams to accept a bit of that generosity.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline
Mahomes averages 2.75 passing TDs so far this season and we expect him to get in on the party in what will be a high-scoring affair.
Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Missouri?
Anyone in Missouri can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Missouri or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.
- 18 and over
- Be in Missouri or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
