Kyle Guy has another solid night for Sacramento in loss
Kyle Guy had 14 points, but his Sacramento Kings blew a late lead in a 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in NBA Summer League action.
Guy was 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range, but just 5-of-17 from the floor overall, in 29 minutes.
Through three games, the former UVA standout is averaging 12.3 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the field.
