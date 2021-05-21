Kyle Getter, John MacKnight talk UVA hoops, COVID-19 protocols

This week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes UVA basketball assistant coach Kyle Getter and John MacKnight, the Co-Medical Director for Sports Medicine at UVA.

About Kyle Getter

Kyle Getter enters his fourth season at the University of Virginia and first as an assistant coach. Getter spent three seasons as UVA’s director of recruiting/player development. Getter joined the Cavaliers after serving three seasons as an assistant coach at Liberty under former UVA associate head coach Ritchie McKay.

About Dr. John MacKnight

Dr. John MacKnight is the Co-Medical Director for Sports Medicine at UVA and is the Primary Care Team Physician. He also serves as an associate professor at UVA for Clinical Internal Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery. MacKnight is responsible for the comprehensive primary care needs of UVA student-athletes as well as the oversight of pre-participation medical screening and policy production to ensure the health and welfare of the student-athlete population.

