Kurt Benkert muses on UVA offense woes after Miami loss

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 8:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Former UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert, on injured reserve this season with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, offered some interesting observations on the ‘Hoos offensive struggles in the 17-9 loss to Miami on Friday.

“After going back through the UVA game, it dawned on me that red zone struggles have been a thing since I was there,” Benkert wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“Most of our scoring came from 1 on 1 matchups, not by scheme. We also scored more often from taking shots before we got to the RZ, so the problems were covered up.”

Benkert, who later tweeted about how he’s watching more football than ever now that he’s on the IR, expanded on those thoughts.

“Maybe moving forward we try taking that approach, instead of getting the 3-4 yards per play and getting to the 5 yard line (where coverage is tighter).”

In response to a Twitter follower who asked how possible it is to make that tweak given the UVA O-line troubles, Benkert had this to say:

“It doesn’t take a good line to throw 1 on 1 go balls when the opportunity presents.”

The back-and-forth got to a question about opponents being able to get pressure with only four down linemen.

Benkert: “You have to put them in formations that get you those matchups.”

In-game Friday night, Benkert offered this observation:

“The main problem with an offense that is dink and dunk is that if you get behind the chains, or if you have a turnover, they are SO hard to overcome.”

One other observation, minutes after the final play:

“I don’t have anything constructive to say, just an ugly loss. We can win any game on our schedule if our defense plays like that.’

Benkert was wrong on one point. He actually had a lot constructive to say.

Column by Chris Graham