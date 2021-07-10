Kannapolis drops FredNats, 14-2

Published Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021, 8:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals were able to complete Thursday’s suspended game on Friday night, but things didn’t go their way in a 14-2 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Prior to the suspension due to rain on Thursday, Michael Cuevas (L, 0-2) allowed three runs, two earned in two innings. He allowed an RBI double to Caberea Weaver in the second, then saw another run cross the plate on a throwing error from shortstop Jackson Cluff.

Trailing 3-0 heading to the bottom of the second, the game was put on pause and resumed on Friday night. Though Junior Martina singled and scored on a Jackson Coutts groundout when the FredNats took their first turn at bat, the Cannon Ballers answered back with four runs in the top of the third against Bryan Peña. Bryan Ramos and DJ Gladney each hit long home runs to extend the Kannapolis lead to 7-1.

The Cannon Ballers added a run in the fifth on a Weaver single, and scored three more in the sixth as Luis Mieses hit a two-run double. José Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the eighth to cap the Kannapolis scoring attack.

Jesús Valles (W, 3-1) began the re-started game on the mound for the Cannon Ballers, and pitched 5.0 effective innings allowing only one run to earn the win. Ricardo Méndez doubled and Onix Vega singled for the second Fredericksburg run in the eighth, but it was not enough to stop a decisive Kannapolis victory.

The FredNats continue their series against the Cannon Ballers with a doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 4:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 3:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.