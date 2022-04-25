Judge dismisses case against Park Police officers in Bijan Ghaisar shooting

A federal judge has dismissed all charges against the two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the November 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar, after Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Ghaisar, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard while he was in his car in Fairfax County in 2017.

Video of the shooting was made available only because of dashboard footage from the Fairfax County Police Department.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Eighth District Congressman Don Beyer had been pressing the Park Police for answers in the shooting for more than four years.

“Our hearts go out to Bijan Ghaisar’s loved ones, who have spent more than four years searching for closure following the fatal shooting of Bijan by two U.S. Park Police officers,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “We are deeply disappointed by this decision by Attorney General Miyares to end Virginia’s pursuit of justice for Bijan and his family. This decision only stands to cause further harm to the Fairfax County community while preventing a heartbroken family from reaching the closure they desperately need. We will continue to support the Ghaisar family’s pursuit of justice for Bijan.”

“Attorney General Miyares’ misguided decision to drop this case denies justice to the Ghaisar family,” Beyer said. “A local grand jury reviewed the evidence and handed down indictments which Miyares just summarily overruled. This will cause great pain in our community.

“Bijan Ghaisar was unarmed when he was shot and killed, and the use of deadly force that took has life has never been justified. No reasonable person familiar with the case would conclude that his killing was ‘necessary’ or ‘proper.’

“Giving officers a get-out-of-jail-free card for a fatal shooting after a grand jury indictment for involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm cannot help but undermine trust in law enforcement in the community. This is not how you support the police, and it sends a terrible message to victims of violence for whom this Attorney General promised to be a champion.

“My heart goes out to the Ghaisars, who I know will meet this deeply disappointing and upsetting decision with grace and determination. Their struggle has been long, and they have my support as it continues.”

