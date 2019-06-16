JMU Children’s Theatre presents Roanoke Children’s Theatre in Schoolhouse Rock Live!

James Madison University’s Children’s Theatre is marking the summer of 2019 with a musical adaptation of a children’s classic: Schoolhouse Rock Live!, presented by Roanoke Children’s Theatre, at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! is a “Forbes Family Fun” event sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and United (Operated by SkyWest Airlines).

Schoolhouse Rock Live! runs June 22-30 (June 22, 23, 29, 30 @ 2 pm and 4 pm). All shows take place in the Forbes Center Studio Theatre.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s’ Saturday morning cartoon series, this pop culture phenomenon that taught topics like history, grammar and math through clever, catchy tunes, comes to the musical stage! Tom, a school teacher nervous about his first day of class, learns from characters that emerge from his television set that he can win over his students with imagination and music, through songs like “I’m Just a Bill,” “Three Is a Magic Number” and “Conjunction Junction.” The production features 2015 JMU musical theatre alum and Harrisonburg native Caitlin McAvoy.

Tickets are $11 for children and $14 for adults. For tickets, visit www.jmuforbescenter.com or call the Forbes Center Box Office at (540) 568-7000.

