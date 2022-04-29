‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Kihei Clark discusses return, goals for 2022-2023

Virginia point guard Kihei Clark joins the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to discuss his decision to return for a COVID redshirt year, and his goals for the 2022-2023 season.

