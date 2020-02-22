Inside the Numbers: Still no love from the metrics for the ‘Hoos

Big win for Virginia on the road in the ACC at Pitt. The KenPom.com computer was so impressed that it moved the ‘Hoos up a single spot, from 50 to 49.

The ESPN BPI, KPI and Sagarin aren’t updated as of this writing around 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, about an hour and a half since the final horn.

NET did update. Like KenPom, the road win was worth a single spot in the positive direction for UVA (19-7, 11-5 ACC), from 55 to 54.

For comparison sake, VCU lost again last night. The Rams (17-10, 7-7 A-10) have now lost four straight and five of their last six, and are 17-10 overall, and 7-7 in the A-10.

This recent Antarctica spell has VCU all the way down to 56 in NET and 59 in KenPom.

The metrics are broken. Might as well pick names out of a hat.

These numbers don’t usually add up to a win

Virginia only made two of its last 13 shots from the field in the final 12:18, while Pitt was making six of its last eight in the last 3:26.

You don’t win too many games that way.

What kept the ‘Hoos afloat: getting to the line, and converting.

Virginia was 10-of-12 from the stripe in the final 10:11.

Foul trouble limits Diakite, Huff

Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff each picked up two fouls in the first half, limiting each to nine minutes of floor time in the opening 20.

Diakite got 19 minutes in the second half, and finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 boards.

Huff only saw nine minutes of floor time in the second half, and it wasn’t foul trouble, because he finished with three.

Just ineffectiveness, maybe: he finished with five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

What’s up with Key’s FTs?

Braxton Key was a 73.1 percent shooter at the free-throw line in 2018-2019. This season, he’s at 58.1 percent.

He missed the back end of a one-and-one with 4.3 seconds left, which, OK, at least he made the front end.

The miss kept Pitt in the game for a potential game-tying three at the end.

Story by Chris Graham

