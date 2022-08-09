Inaugural Step Up for Down Syndrome event planned for Sept. 10 in Harrisonburg
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond will hold its inaugural community awareness and fundraising event, the Step Up for Down Syndrome 1K and Family Festival, on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.
DSAGR has been serving the Shenandoah Valley community since March of 2018.
The organization serves individuals with Down syndrome and their families in 52 counties and 16 cities stretching from Richmond to Williamsburg, Charlottesville to the Central Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
This will be the first year that a Step Up event is being held in the Shenandoah Valley.
Highlights of the festival include a kids’ zone, sponsor and exhibitor displays, family entertainment, Kona Ice and a food truck.
The 1K Run/Advocacy Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Wheelchairs, strollers and well-mannered dogs are welcome.
The free family festival will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.
This event is a way to celebrate the work in the community and an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the worth of all individuals with Down syndrome.
Hillandale Park is located at 801 Hillandale Avenue in Harrisonburg.
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that benefits the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families through individual and family support, education, community awareness and advocacy.
For more information, visit dsagr.org.