HTT(?): Washington NFL team dropping Redskins name, new name in limbo

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020

It’s official: the Washington Redskins are now just the Washington (Insert Name Here)s.

Well, OK, not yet.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

This was from a statement from the team issued this morning.

We don’t know when the review is expected to be completed.

We do know that, oddly, the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, and the new head coach, Ron Rivera, are said to be working on a new name and design approach.

Which, OK, Snyder, sure, guy owns the team, but … the new coach?

If it was Joe Gibbs, I could see it. Rivera has been there like a week.

Because of the pandemic, he hasn’t even led a practice yet.

Rivera would seem to have bigger fish to fry, considering, you know, how god awful the team has been … forever.

But then, this is a franchise now stuck with a name that it just announced today is only there until it completes a review of its options, and whose options are apparently limited by a savvy Northern Virginia man who seems to have cornered the market on possible new names.

Published reports have it that a Martin McCaulay from Alexandria has filed close to 50 claims for trademarks related to possible Washington NFL team names, including Washington Pigskins, Washington Redtails, Washington Monuments, Washington Veterans, Washington Renegades, Washington Red-Tailed Hawks and Washington Americans.

Admit it: you’re rooting for that guy to make a bundle off Snyder.

Story by Chris Graham

