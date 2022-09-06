How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Delaware | NFL Betting Guide

maxbarlow
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

With the countdown for the new NFL season almost over we have created a betting guide for fans in Delaware. This guide will give you instructions on how to set up an account on the best NFL betting sites. There is also a couple of excellent sign up offers for you to redeem.

How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL

Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Delaware can do it following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
  2. Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
  3. Place your bets on the NFL!
Bet on the NFL 2022/23 here!

The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In Delaware

Online betting is illegal in Delaware, this means you are unable to bet on the NFL through an online sportsbook. However, in this guide we provide you with several offshore betting sites which enable you to bet on the NFL legally. These sites also offer highly competitive odds and the platforms are outstanding. Check out the Super Bowl LVII odds and great sign up offers below.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Philadelphia Eagles +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Denver Broncos +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

 

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click here to get your $750 in bonus cash!

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash!

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


maxbarlow

Junior content producer apprentice at Finxio helping to produce content across several sites. Sport Business Management graduate at Sheffield Hallam University and huge Manchester United fan.