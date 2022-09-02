How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Alaska | NFL Betting Guide
The NFL season gets underway next week, and for those of you football fans in Alaska who think you have a firm grasp on what may unfold this year, signing up to one of our offshore betting sites is a no brainer – read on below to find out more.
How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada is the place to be for the NFL this season, which is our pick for the best offshore bookmaker.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
The fun can now start with your bonus! See our instructions below for placing your bets.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Click on football and ‘NFL’ to load up the markets.
- Select your pick and add it to your bet slip.
Can I Bet on the NFL in Alaska?
While there are some restrictions on online betting in Alaska, our offshore betting platforms allow for users to place their bets from anywhere in the world at any time.
This means that even in restricted states such as Alaska and beyond, you will be able to stake your claim on this year’s NFL season at home or on the go, no matter where you are.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
The Best Alaska Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have come across, they are also offering new suers the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000.
With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus and football returning next week, there is no better time than now to sign up.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus
Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim a whopping $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Ready for the return of the NFL, EveryGame have the best mobile platform we have stumbled upon, giving users the chance to bet in-play and for further selections, while the user interface is second to none.
