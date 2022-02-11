How to improve essay writing skills: Learn from experts

As a college or university student, you will have to prepare a great number of different essays, case studies, reports, reviews, and research papers. To complete these projects successfully, you will have to master the art of academic writing. If you possess proficient writing skills, you will easily cope with such tasks. If you do not, you might consider hiring a professional writer to do everything for you. Frankly speaking, it is a good option, especially when you are pressed for time. However, in this article, we will focus on the first option and will discuss effective strategies on how to improve essay writing skills. The primary goal is to meet your professor’s requirements and high academic standards. In most general terms, you have to choose a topic, take an interesting perspective, and create a logical, well-organized paper to explain your argument. Therefore, the first task is to develop a strong thesis that is the main idea of your paper. Next, you will research the topic to come up with a strong body of knowledge. You can use any reliable source; everything depends on the instructions you get.

You can boost your writing skills in a number of ways. There is no universal plan that would help you succeed. Some strategies will be more useful than others, and it is OK. We have asked our professional writers to share their experiences. These masters of custom academic writing deliver several papers a day with no loss of quality. They are hired by the best writing service on the web. So, with these tips, you will certainly create a high-quality essay, even if the topic is complicated and the deadline is short.

A good writer reads a lot

You have been aware of this advice from your parents a thousand times. No offense, we will repeat it again. Read a lot since reading makes a good writer. This suggestion is more than an old-fashion grilling. Scientists studied the influence of reading on a person’s writing skills and intelligence. They have found out that the more people read, the more sophisticated their writing is and the smarter they become.

Spending time with a book can help you write better in a number of ways. First, it enriches your vocabulary. In turn, with an extensive vocabulary, you can communicate more effectively. Second, books contain valuable information about other people and the world around us. Third, reading provides a visual experience and sharpens your eye. If you see how the authors use specific words and phrases and how they build sentences, you will avoid making mistakes in your own writing.

Grammar matters

If you want the reader to take your research seriously, pay attention to the style, grammar, and punctuation of your paper. You have to practice a lot to understand grammar and use it effectively. Repeat the verb and subject agreement, definite and indefinite articles, pronoun use, tenses’ consequences, and sentence structure. Learn about punctuation in the English language. You need to know how to use periods, commas, exclamation and question marks, brackets, dashes, etc. You also have to understand how to format in-text citations.

In academic writing, the active voice is crucial. Try to avoid the passive voice whenever possible (e.g., “Anderson analyzed the book” instead of “the book was analyzed by Anderson”). With this simple trick, you can make the tone of your paper stronger. Ensure that your essay is concise. Use transitions where appropriate. Avoid wordiness that might deflect attention from your argument.

Choose words wisely

Word choice is another crucial thing you have to consider in your writing. Proper vocabulary can show you knowledge, understanding of the topic, and general language expertise.

Nevertheless, do not overdo it with long, complicated terms. The goal is to use words that will help you deliver the message and not to choose the most difficult-to-spell synonym. Consider the intended readers. They ought to understand the text without difficulty.

Practice makes perfect

Sorry for another old adage. But, practice does make perfect! Writing is a common skill just like running or drawing. If you are eager to succeed, you need to practice a lot. You cannot expect to become a professional pianist if you play it just once. Instead, with each training session, your playing will become more advanced. The same is true for writing.

You can schedule daily writing exercises. They do not need to be long. Even a paragraph a day can be enough. If you have a friend or peer, who also strives to boost his or her writing skills, join your efforts. Read each other’s texts and provide honest feedback.

Consider each side of the argument

In most academic assignments, you will use the views, opinions, and research of other people. Ensure you cite all borrowed thoughts in a proper way. Otherwise, it will be regarded as plagiarism. When you choose sources, try to find the most reliable and relevant ones that will help you prove your thesis.

Whatever topic you choose, compose a few paragraphs to describe the prevailing ideas supported by prominent experts in the field. You will gain a better understanding of the subject and a solid point of reference. Also, you have to understand that there is always an alternative view. You do not have to agree with it, but you need to mention it. In such a manner, you will demonstrate that you have researched the topic extensively and made an informed decision.

Unless you have other instructions, mix your ideas with quotations. Analyze and synthesize information instead of retelling the arguments of other people. You can either support or disagree with the scientists and researchers you cite. In any case, it is important to prove your viewpoint.

Choose the topic first

One of the possible approaches is first to compose a thesis and then build a paper on it. You can try it and then decide whether it suits you or not. Consider, the thesis is the heart of your essay. Next, you will choose a topic that best reflects your thesis.

When you have a topic, brainstorm for terms related to the field. Review the list a few times to shorten it to the most relevant words.

In such a manner, you will broaden your vocabulary on the subject and will also help you develop effective search keywords and phrases.

Create a detailed outline

If you need to write quickly and effectively, create an outline. In this case, you will optimize your work and avoid unnecessary actions. An outline is a roadmap that includes the main arguments of your future paper. Thus, you can focus on researching specific ideas instead of studying the entire field. Improvising always takes more time. Pay special attention to this stage. The more detailed outline you develop, the easier and faster the process of writing a paper will be.

Edit and proofread, repeat

When you finish the paper, your project is still not over. Even if you were extremely attentive and diligent while writing, you need to edit and proofread it before submission. For beginners, this task might be extremely challenging. They are unready to spend extra time, especially when they are this close to the finish line. One last push now, guys! You ought to understand that grammar errors, typos, flaws, etc. can ruin the whole work done so far. You do not want to make that mistake! Read the paper a few times before submission. If you have doubts, consider hiring a professional editor to give your research the final touch.

First, an error-free essay can demonstrate your knowledge and excellence. Second, flawless writing will earn you a few extra points. Third, the reader will better understand your argument when not distracted by mistakes.

Now, you are ready. Take out your laptop and start your perfect paper now.

Story by Sam Nicolson