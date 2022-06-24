How to Bet on Rodriguez vs Rungvisai | Florida Sports Betting Guide
The WBC World Super-Flyweight Title is on the line this weekend in Texas, as Jesse Rodriguez makes the first defence of his title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Here is how you can bet on this huge fight if you are a Florida bettor.
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
- 📊 Records: Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 Wins by KO) | Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 Wins by KO)
- 📅 Date: June 25th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBC World Super-Flyweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Tech Port Arena, San Antonio, Texas, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jesse Rodriguez -500 | Srisaket Sor Rungvisai +350
Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Fight Odds | Odds To Win Super-Flyweight World Title Clash
After winning the WBC super-flyweight title in his last fight, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez makes the first defence of his belt against the former world champion and boxing legend, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.
Rodriguez became the youngest active world champion in professional boxing after beating Carlos Cuadras in February via unanimous decision, and faces the experienced, former super-flyweight king. Rungvisai has 50 wins in his career, claiming an incredible 43 of these wins via stoppage.
This is without the biggest test of 22-year-old Rodriguez’s career, with Rungvisai having fought at the top level of the sport for almost a decade. The Thai southpaw has two wins over boxing legend, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, as well as a win over Juan Francisco Estrada.
On paper, Rodriguez is a heavy favourite, but Rungvisai will be coming to Texas to win and will believe he has the beating of ‘Bam’ without any shadow of a doubt. What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the 115-pound division!
Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Picks and Predictions
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to win @ +350 with BetOnline
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to win via KO/TKO @ +650 with BetOnline
- Either Rodriguez OR Rungvisai to win in rounds 7-12 @ +300 with BetOnline