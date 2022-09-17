How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III In Michigan
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golkovin face off in Las Vegas this weekend and we’ve written down how you can get it in on the betting action in Michigan to raise the excitement for the final part of this trilogy.
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III In Michigan
Follow these simple steps to sign-up on BetOnline and win free boxing bets on this fight.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Register an account and deposit up to $2000
- Get your 50% deposit match up to $1000
- Start betting on Alvarez vs Golovkin with your free bets
Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III Bets
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Alvarez vs Golovkin III Odds
Golovkin can take a punch or two, but the sportsbooks don’t reckon the number will be limited to such lows. Alvarez has the strength advantage and form on his side, aside from the fact that the head-to-head between these two is in his favor. Yes, Golovkin has little to lose as a result, but the prudent bet is to follow the sportsbooks’ choice for the favorite.
The Best Boxing Betting Sites In Michigan For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus
BetOnline is the place to be when you’re betting on this fight – remember that apart from betting on the result, you can place more granular bets on outcomes such as which round the fight will end in, or the method of victory.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $55
- Deposit match bonus of 50%, upto $1000
- 10x wagering requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to bet on the fight.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III
BetUS have a collection of rousing offers for this fight, with some of the best odds among all sportsbooks, and a combo sign-up bonus of 125% upto $2500.
BetUS Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $100
- Deposit match bonus of 125%, upto $3125 – 100% on sports betting (upto $2,500), 25% on the casino ($625)
- 10x wagering requirement for sports
- Free bets expire in 14 days
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Golovkin III
MyBookie round up our list of best betting options in Michigan for this fight, with their $1,000 bonus and wide selection of bets setting things up nicely for the weekend.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- Deposit match bonus of 100%, upto $1,000
- 10x wagering requirement
Get in on the MyBookie Alvarez vs Golovkin III wagers by clicking the button below.